Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM

2635 7TH

2635 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2635 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully Remodeled Freestanding Bungalow with 3 Bedrooms + 1.75 Baths. This fabulous home features 2 large outdoor areas and is completely fenced all around for privacy. The interior has been redone from top to bottom: New Kitchen w/ Stainless appliances (including new refrigerator, dishwasher, range & microwave, Washer & Dryer hookups inside) New Windows, New Paint- inside & out, & New Wood Flooring (no carpet.) Dining area with doors out to a private front patio, perfect for a BBQ. The Large Living room is open to the dining area and kitchen, and great for entertaining. 2 new bathrooms. Master Suite w/ doors out to a private rear patio with plenty of room for furniture and lounge chairs. Only blocks to the shops and cafes on Main St, the Beach & Venice. Great Beach area and perfect for someone looking for a lot of private outdoor space. First This is a freestanding house with great outdoor space. comes with 1 garage parking space with remote. OPEN HOUSE TUESDAY 4/30 (10 am to 12 noon)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 7TH have any available units?
2635 7TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2635 7TH have?
Some of 2635 7TH's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 7TH currently offering any rent specials?
2635 7TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 7TH pet-friendly?
No, 2635 7TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2635 7TH offer parking?
Yes, 2635 7TH offers parking.
Does 2635 7TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 7TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 7TH have a pool?
No, 2635 7TH does not have a pool.
Does 2635 7TH have accessible units?
No, 2635 7TH does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 7TH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2635 7TH has units with dishwashers.
Does 2635 7TH have units with air conditioning?
No, 2635 7TH does not have units with air conditioning.
