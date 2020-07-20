Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully Remodeled Freestanding Bungalow with 3 Bedrooms + 1.75 Baths. This fabulous home features 2 large outdoor areas and is completely fenced all around for privacy. The interior has been redone from top to bottom: New Kitchen w/ Stainless appliances (including new refrigerator, dishwasher, range & microwave, Washer & Dryer hookups inside) New Windows, New Paint- inside & out, & New Wood Flooring (no carpet.) Dining area with doors out to a private front patio, perfect for a BBQ. The Large Living room is open to the dining area and kitchen, and great for entertaining. 2 new bathrooms. Master Suite w/ doors out to a private rear patio with plenty of room for furniture and lounge chairs. Only blocks to the shops and cafes on Main St, the Beach & Venice. Great Beach area and perfect for someone looking for a lot of private outdoor space. First This is a freestanding house with great outdoor space. comes with 1 garage parking space with remote. OPEN HOUSE TUESDAY 4/30 (10 am to 12 noon)