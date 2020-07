Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-in Ready 1 Bedroom Santa Monica Condo for Rent - Great 1 bedroom condo for rent in a secure building in prime, central location close to everything on the Westside. Large front patio area and 1 gated parking space. Very clean and light, and ready for you to call home. Complex is secured and gated and features a sparkling pool.



(RLNE2688107)