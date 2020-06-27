All apartments in Santa Monica
2613 6TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2613 6TH Street

2613 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2613 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome w/a loft is a true beach lovers dream. Located just a short stroll from the beautiful beaches of Santa Monica and all of the shops and restaurants on Main Street. Natural sunlight cascades thru the large windows in the living room creating a bright and airy space. Polished hardwood floors and updated recessed lighting run throughout the home and enhance the open feeling. An open dining area flows directly from the living room and into the kitchen. Appreciate cooking in the new kitchen which features crisp white cabinetry, gray granite countertops, and premium stainless steel appliances by Miele and Viking. Ascend the contemporary stairs to the 2nd level where you will find the two bedrooms and a beautiful spa-like bathroom. The second bedroom provides access to the upgraded loft area which provides plenty of addtn'l space. Parking won't be a nuisance as you are able to pull into your private two car garage w/direct access to your home. Contact us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 6TH Street have any available units?
2613 6TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2613 6TH Street have?
Some of 2613 6TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 6TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2613 6TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 6TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2613 6TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2613 6TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2613 6TH Street offers parking.
Does 2613 6TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2613 6TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 6TH Street have a pool?
No, 2613 6TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2613 6TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2613 6TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 6TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 6TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2613 6TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2613 6TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
