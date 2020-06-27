2613 6TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome w/a loft is a true beach lovers dream. Located just a short stroll from the beautiful beaches of Santa Monica and all of the shops and restaurants on Main Street. Natural sunlight cascades thru the large windows in the living room creating a bright and airy space. Polished hardwood floors and updated recessed lighting run throughout the home and enhance the open feeling. An open dining area flows directly from the living room and into the kitchen. Appreciate cooking in the new kitchen which features crisp white cabinetry, gray granite countertops, and premium stainless steel appliances by Miele and Viking. Ascend the contemporary stairs to the 2nd level where you will find the two bedrooms and a beautiful spa-like bathroom. The second bedroom provides access to the upgraded loft area which provides plenty of addtn'l space. Parking won't be a nuisance as you are able to pull into your private two car garage w/direct access to your home. Contact us today!