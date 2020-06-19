2524 5TH Street

Amenities

Charming and recently updated 1Bed/1Bath in best Ocean Park neighborhood. The unit is an Upper Rear of serene 4-Plex situated behind a front house. The bedroom is large with ample, mirrored closet space. Updated with new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Unit is light and bright with high ceilings, lots of windows and venting skylights in both the living area and kitchen. Unit has new wall A/C units in living and bedroom. Tile flooring throughout. There is a shared, beautifully landscaped outdoor patio area. Includes one off street parking space. Water, Trash and Gas also included in rent. Tenant pays electricity. This wonderful apartment is only a few blocks to Main Street shops, restaurants and the beach! Several Laundromats located nearby, within a short walk! Available Now! Small dog/cat considered!