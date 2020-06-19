All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
2524 5TH Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 1:50 PM

2524 5TH Street

2524 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2524 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming and recently updated 1Bed/1Bath in best Ocean Park neighborhood. The unit is an Upper Rear of serene 4-Plex situated behind a front house. The bedroom is large with ample, mirrored closet space. Updated with new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Unit is light and bright with high ceilings, lots of windows and venting skylights in both the living area and kitchen. Unit has new wall A/C units in living and bedroom. Tile flooring throughout. There is a shared, beautifully landscaped outdoor patio area. Includes one off street parking space. Water, Trash and Gas also included in rent. Tenant pays electricity. This wonderful apartment is only a few blocks to Main Street shops, restaurants and the beach! Several Laundromats located nearby, within a short walk! Available Now! Small dog/cat considered!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 5TH Street have any available units?
2524 5TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2524 5TH Street have?
Some of 2524 5TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 5TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2524 5TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 5TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2524 5TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 2524 5TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2524 5TH Street offers parking.
Does 2524 5TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 5TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 5TH Street have a pool?
No, 2524 5TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2524 5TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2524 5TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 5TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2524 5TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2524 5TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2524 5TH Street has units with air conditioning.
