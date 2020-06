Amenities

2019 Completely Rebuilt. Ocean is about a mile. 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Open Floor Plan. Beautiful Tree lined street view from the upstairs balcony. Master Bedroom with Bathroom downstairs with Fireplace plus another Bedroom at ground level. Upstairs Third Bedroom with bathroom. Double pane windows. Central Air and Heat. Laundry inside. Includes Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Walk to Grocery Store and several other Restaurants and Fast Food and shops nearby.