2311 Schader Dr

Amenities
Available through May 12th. Rent will be prorated for duration of your stay.
2 Bedroom, 2 story condo in santa monica, laundry in apartment.
- Can't beat the price for a furnished studio. Asking for $3500 per month, including Wifi, gas, water, trash, and electricity. If you're looking for a short-term sublease, this place could be for you.
- Fully-Furnished. Master bedroom with private bath. King size bed.
- KITCHEN: Microwave, Stove, Fridge
- BATHROOM: On lower level including in both bedrooms.
- Great location, center of everywhere! 2 mins to the 10 freeway, 10 to beach and 405 freeway.
- Convenient neighborhood: 5-minute walk to a major mall area with Ralphs, Starbucks Bank of America, Wells Fargo.
- 2 parking spots.
- Quiet neighborhood
- Sorry, no pets
- Due Upon Move-In = $800 Refundable Security Deposit + $3,000 April 2019 Rent = ONLY $3,800
- Cash Only, but he will provide you with a contract.
- We can exchange pictures of ID.
I am a very clean person, so I hope you are clean and respectful to my stuff. When you contact me, include "SM Condo" in the subject line, and please both write a little bit about yourself and include a phone number where you can be reached.