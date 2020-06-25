All apartments in Santa Monica
2311 Schader Dr

2311 Schader Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Schader Drive, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available through May 12th. Rent will be prorated for duration of your stay.

2 Bedroom, 2 story condo in santa monica, laundry in apartment.

- Can't beat the price for a furnished studio. Asking for $3500 per month, including Wifi, gas, water, trash, and electricity. If you're looking for a short-term sublease, this place could be for you.
- Fully-Furnished. Master bedroom with private bath. King size bed.
- KITCHEN: Microwave, Stove, Fridge
- BATHROOM: On lower level including in both bedrooms.
- Great location, center of everywhere! 2 mins to the 10 freeway, 10 to beach and 405 freeway.
- Convenient neighborhood: 5-minute walk to a major mall area with Ralphs, Starbucks Bank of America, Wells Fargo.
- 2 parking spots.
- Quiet neighborhood
- Sorry, no pets
- Due Upon Move-In = $800 Refundable Security Deposit + $3,000 April 2019 Rent = ONLY $3,800
- Cash Only, but he will provide you with a contract.
- We can exchange pictures of ID.

I am a very clean person, so I hope you are clean and respectful to my stuff. When you contact me, include "SM Condo" in the subject line, and please both write a little bit about yourself and include a phone number where you can be reached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Schader Dr have any available units?
2311 Schader Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2311 Schader Dr have?
Some of 2311 Schader Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 Schader Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Schader Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Schader Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2311 Schader Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2311 Schader Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2311 Schader Dr offers parking.
Does 2311 Schader Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 Schader Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Schader Dr have a pool?
No, 2311 Schader Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Schader Dr have accessible units?
No, 2311 Schader Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Schader Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 Schader Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2311 Schader Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2311 Schader Dr has units with air conditioning.
