2311 Schader Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available through May 12th. Rent will be prorated for duration of your stay.



2 Bedroom, 2 story condo in santa monica, laundry in apartment.



- Can't beat the price for a furnished studio. Asking for $3500 per month, including Wifi, gas, water, trash, and electricity. If you're looking for a short-term sublease, this place could be for you.

- Fully-Furnished. Master bedroom with private bath. King size bed.

- KITCHEN: Microwave, Stove, Fridge

- BATHROOM: On lower level including in both bedrooms.

- Great location, center of everywhere! 2 mins to the 10 freeway, 10 to beach and 405 freeway.

- Convenient neighborhood: 5-minute walk to a major mall area with Ralphs, Starbucks Bank of America, Wells Fargo.

- 2 parking spots.

- Quiet neighborhood

- Sorry, no pets

- Due Upon Move-In = $800 Refundable Security Deposit + $3,000 April 2019 Rent = ONLY $3,800

- Cash Only, but he will provide you with a contract.

- We can exchange pictures of ID.



I am a very clean person, so I hope you are clean and respectful to my stuff. When you contact me, include "SM Condo" in the subject line, and please both write a little bit about yourself and include a phone number where you can be reached.