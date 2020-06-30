2310 Pier Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Third bedroom has private entry! 2 master suites! Remodeled home with top of the line finishes. - Charming remodeled three bedroom home with spacious open concept floor plan. Great living areas with bright skylight, recessed lighting and a gorgeous fireplace. Hardwood floors, crown moldings and dual pane windows throughout. Central A/C and heat. Enjoy chef's gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, ample counter and storage space, and stainless appliances. Thermador gas stove has four burners, grill, griddle and warming drawer. Upright microwave and regular ovens add convenience. Separate laundry room off the kitchen has modern side by side washer and dryer. Manicured landscaped backyard designed in terraces offers fruit trees and several lawns to relax and entertain. Spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet and sliding glass door to deck. Luxuriate in the master bath with marble floors, separate tub and shower stall with steamer, and dual vanity sinks. Second bedroom has an en suite bathroom. Third bedroom has a private entry from the side of the house making it ideal for a home office; it has built-in desk and shelves, extra den, and access to powder room. House offers driveway parking for two vehicles. Will consider a pet with additional deposit.



******************************************************************

Howard Management Group does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.

BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497



(RLNE5434806)