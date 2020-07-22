All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

226 Broadway

226 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

226 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Downtown Santa Monica

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
coffee bar
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
car charging
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Enjoy Luxurious resort style swimming pools, jacuzzis, BBQ grills, Cabanas, gym, half size basketball courts, wading pool, playground, 24 hour staffed gated community, business center, electric car charging stations, elevators in the building, one assigned parking space in City of Irvine. Wifi included. Apple TV with Netflix included. Utilities included up to $150 per month. Close to restaurants, shops, grocery stores, Fitness club, Costco, Walmart, Target, Coffee shops, etc. 15 min to the beach. Near Irvine bike trail. 20 min to Disneyland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Broadway have any available units?
226 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 226 Broadway have?
Some of 226 Broadway's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
226 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 226 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 226 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 226 Broadway offers parking.
Does 226 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Broadway have a pool?
Yes, 226 Broadway has a pool.
Does 226 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 226 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
