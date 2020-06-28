All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated September 2 2019

2252 20th St

2252 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2252 20th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice Large Sunset Park One Bedroom near SMCC - Property Id: 152627

Nice Large Sunset Park One Bedroom! Great location near Santa Monica Community College. Only two miles from Downtown, Santa Monica Pier, Palisades Park, Third Street Promenade, Venice Beach, or Santa Monica Place. This front apartment in a duplex has always been well maintained and upgraded. Both the front door and the kitchen door have locking security screens. There is very convenient outdoor parking for two cars right by the front door and an enclosed lockable garage space for storage. Stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Copper plumbing and updated electrical, and beautiful original red oak floors. No foreclosure risk; this is a mortgage-free property. A small well-trained dog or a cat will be considered. Owner is flexible on improvements. Freshly painted throughout and ready for occupancy. Exterior has just been painted and landscape work is in progress. Just for fun, two of the listing photos show how the property looked way back in 1937 when it was just built.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152627p
Property Id 152627

(RLNE5127566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 20th St have any available units?
2252 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2252 20th St have?
Some of 2252 20th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2252 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
2252 20th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 20th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2252 20th St is pet friendly.
Does 2252 20th St offer parking?
Yes, 2252 20th St offers parking.
Does 2252 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2252 20th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 20th St have a pool?
No, 2252 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 2252 20th St have accessible units?
No, 2252 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 20th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2252 20th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2252 20th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2252 20th St does not have units with air conditioning.
