2222 NEILSON Way

RARE! Turnkey unit in 6-unit secured bldg, Fantastic condo ~ blk to BEACH Greenbelts/bikepaths & Main St! Coveted way to live the Santa Monica lifestyle! Out ur door: ocean sunsets, beautiful parks, public sports courts, Venice boardwalk, SM Pier, renowned SM Farmer's Mkt, hip restaurants & shops of Main St, Rose Ave, Abbott Kinney, 3rd St Promenade, & 3/4 mile to the Metro w/ ez access to DTLA, Culver Cty, USC & more! Inside: SINGLE LEVEL flr plan feels like a SFR. 2 Bdrm+Lrg Bright Office/Bonus (used as 3rd bdrm), Liv Rm w Firepl, Lrg Mstr Bdrm Suite incl bthrm w/jacuzzi tub & sep shwr, Lrg walk-in closet, french door to breezy patio. 2nd Bdrm w/ lrg closet & prvt bth. Sunny office w/ drs to patio. Freshly painted kthn cabnts w/ new modern hrdwr & lots of storage. Kthn island + ample countertop space. SUBZERO fridge, new dbl-oven (not yet shown!), 800+ sqft wrap-around, beautifully tiled patios for outdoor entertaining. Ramp & Elevator access. 2 SxS garage pkg. 9 mos min l