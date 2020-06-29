All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

2222 NEILSON Way

2222 Neilson Way · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Neilson Way, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
RARE! Turnkey unit in 6-unit secured bldg, Fantastic condo ~ blk to BEACH Greenbelts/bikepaths & Main St! Coveted way to live the Santa Monica lifestyle! Out ur door: ocean sunsets, beautiful parks, public sports courts, Venice boardwalk, SM Pier, renowned SM Farmer's Mkt, hip restaurants & shops of Main St, Rose Ave, Abbott Kinney, 3rd St Promenade, & 3/4 mile to the Metro w/ ez access to DTLA, Culver Cty, USC & more! Inside: SINGLE LEVEL flr plan feels like a SFR. 2 Bdrm+Lrg Bright Office/Bonus (used as 3rd bdrm), Liv Rm w Firepl, Lrg Mstr Bdrm Suite incl bthrm w/jacuzzi tub & sep shwr, Lrg walk-in closet, french door to breezy patio. 2nd Bdrm w/ lrg closet & prvt bth. Sunny office w/ drs to patio. Freshly painted kthn cabnts w/ new modern hrdwr & lots of storage. Kthn island + ample countertop space. SUBZERO fridge, new dbl-oven (not yet shown!), 800+ sqft wrap-around, beautifully tiled patios for outdoor entertaining. Ramp & Elevator access. 2 SxS garage pkg. 9 mos min l

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 NEILSON Way have any available units?
2222 NEILSON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2222 NEILSON Way have?
Some of 2222 NEILSON Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 NEILSON Way currently offering any rent specials?
2222 NEILSON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 NEILSON Way pet-friendly?
No, 2222 NEILSON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2222 NEILSON Way offer parking?
Yes, 2222 NEILSON Way offers parking.
Does 2222 NEILSON Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 NEILSON Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 NEILSON Way have a pool?
No, 2222 NEILSON Way does not have a pool.
Does 2222 NEILSON Way have accessible units?
No, 2222 NEILSON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 NEILSON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 NEILSON Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2222 NEILSON Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2222 NEILSON Way does not have units with air conditioning.
