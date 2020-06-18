All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 2220 4TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2220 4TH Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:14 AM

2220 4TH Street

2220 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Ocean Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2220 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
An architectural masterpiece, this triplex unit was designed by Fred Fisher; AIA winner of the Prix de Rome. Located in Santa Monica's desirable Main Street Ocean Park neighborhood. This 850sf loft has approximately 10' ceilings inside, washer/dryer, Central AC, stainless steel kitchen appliances, top of the line Fleetwood doors & windows and secure covered parking. Large private outdoor patio with a strong sense of privacy. Four blocks from the sand & close to cool local shopping and dining. This is not a formal one bedroom, this is a loft-style flat. Perfect place if you want that super cool loft near the beach. One cat is allowed. No dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 4TH Street have any available units?
2220 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2220 4TH Street have?
Some of 2220 4TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2220 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 4TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 4TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 2220 4TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2220 4TH Street offers parking.
Does 2220 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 4TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 4TH Street have a pool?
No, 2220 4TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2220 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2220 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 4TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 4TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2220 4TH Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS Pacifico
1445 9th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at Pacifico
1445 9th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSanta Monica 2 Bedroom Apartments
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Apartments
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPalmdale, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles