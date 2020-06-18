2220 4TH Street

Amenities

An architectural masterpiece, this triplex unit was designed by Fred Fisher; AIA winner of the Prix de Rome. Located in Santa Monica's desirable Main Street Ocean Park neighborhood. This 850sf loft has approximately 10' ceilings inside, washer/dryer, Central AC, stainless steel kitchen appliances, top of the line Fleetwood doors & windows and secure covered parking. Large private outdoor patio with a strong sense of privacy. Four blocks from the sand & close to cool local shopping and dining. This is not a formal one bedroom, this is a loft-style flat. Perfect place if you want that super cool loft near the beach. One cat is allowed. No dogs