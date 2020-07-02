222 Washington Ave #9

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

LOWER 1BD CHARMER IN PRIME SANTA MONICA (THIRD STREET PROMENADE ADJACENT) Hey there. Do you have a lot going on in your life? We do too! That's why we recommend taking one thing off your plate, and snatching up this lovely gem of an apartment. Located in sunny Santa Monica, and just blocks from the ocean, this ground floor unit has all the things you're looking for, all in one place. Seriously, with on-site laundry, remodeled kitchen with stove, fridge, & dishwasher, brand new hardwood floors, and plenty of light throughout, this large and spacious one-bedroom wonder is just the thing to put your mind at ease. But hang on, there's more. Just blocks from Downtown Santa Monica, Third Street Promenade, and Montana ave with all their many eateries, bars and shops, you won't need your car again!! What could be easier than that? Take a load off your mind, and contact us today for a showing! You won't want to miss this one. No parking but permit street parking thru city. Sorry, no pets! FEATURES 1 BD / 1 BA 850 sq ft Large & spacious! Brand new real hardwood floors Bright and airy Coin-operated laundry on-site Blocks from the beach Fridge, stove, dishwasher, gas range included! DETAILS Available NOW One year lease Security deposit = 1 month's rent Water/trash paid by owner Electricity/gas paid by tenant No Parking But Permit Street Parking thru City. Sorry, no pets