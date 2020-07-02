All apartments in Santa Monica
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
222 Washington Ave #9
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:35 AM

222 Washington Ave #9

222 Washington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

222 Washington Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
LOWER 1BD CHARMER IN PRIME SANTA MONICA (THIRD STREET PROMENADE ADJACENT) Hey there. Do you have a lot going on in your life? We do too! That's why we recommend taking one thing off your plate, and snatching up this lovely gem of an apartment. Located in sunny Santa Monica, and just blocks from the ocean, this ground floor unit has all the things you're looking for, all in one place. Seriously, with on-site laundry, remodeled kitchen with stove, fridge, & dishwasher, brand new hardwood floors, and plenty of light throughout, this large and spacious one-bedroom wonder is just the thing to put your mind at ease. But hang on, there's more. Just blocks from Downtown Santa Monica, Third Street Promenade, and Montana ave with all their many eateries, bars and shops, you won't need your car again!! What could be easier than that? Take a load off your mind, and contact us today for a showing! You won't want to miss this one. No parking but permit street parking thru city. Sorry, no pets! FEATURES 1 BD / 1 BA 850 sq ft Large & spacious! Brand new real hardwood floors Bright and airy Coin-operated laundry on-site Blocks from the beach Fridge, stove, dishwasher, gas range included! DETAILS Available NOW One year lease Security deposit = 1 month's rent Water/trash paid by owner Electricity/gas paid by tenant No Parking But Permit Street Parking thru City. Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Washington Ave #9 have any available units?
222 Washington Ave #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 222 Washington Ave #9 have?
Some of 222 Washington Ave #9's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Washington Ave #9 currently offering any rent specials?
222 Washington Ave #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Washington Ave #9 pet-friendly?
No, 222 Washington Ave #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 222 Washington Ave #9 offer parking?
No, 222 Washington Ave #9 does not offer parking.
Does 222 Washington Ave #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Washington Ave #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Washington Ave #9 have a pool?
No, 222 Washington Ave #9 does not have a pool.
Does 222 Washington Ave #9 have accessible units?
No, 222 Washington Ave #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Washington Ave #9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Washington Ave #9 has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Washington Ave #9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Washington Ave #9 does not have units with air conditioning.

