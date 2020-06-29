222 7th Street #211

Amenities

222 7th St. #211 - This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom is located off of San Vicente Blvd and 7th St. It is just blocks from Pacific Palisades Park, the ocean, the Santa Monica Stairs, Montana Avenue, and much more!



The unit lets in plenty of natural light and has a small balcony out front. The kitchen has a fridge, dishwasher, oven, stovetop and lots of storage space. The unit has a gas fireplace and carpet throughout. The bedroom has a huge closet. The master bathroom has both a shower and adjacent tub.



Unit comes with gated parking and a storage box. Water and trash included.



No Pets Allowed



