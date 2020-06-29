All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 222 7th Street #211.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
222 7th Street #211
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

222 7th Street #211

222 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
North of Montana
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

222 7th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
222 7th St. #211 - This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom is located off of San Vicente Blvd and 7th St. It is just blocks from Pacific Palisades Park, the ocean, the Santa Monica Stairs, Montana Avenue, and much more!

The unit lets in plenty of natural light and has a small balcony out front. The kitchen has a fridge, dishwasher, oven, stovetop and lots of storage space. The unit has a gas fireplace and carpet throughout. The bedroom has a huge closet. The master bathroom has both a shower and adjacent tub.

Unit comes with gated parking and a storage box. Water and trash included.

Open House Saturday, April 6: 2pm to 3pm

Square footage is an approximation and will be the responsibility of the tenant to verify.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4793609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 7th Street #211 have any available units?
222 7th Street #211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 222 7th Street #211 have?
Some of 222 7th Street #211's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 7th Street #211 currently offering any rent specials?
222 7th Street #211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 7th Street #211 pet-friendly?
No, 222 7th Street #211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 222 7th Street #211 offer parking?
Yes, 222 7th Street #211 offers parking.
Does 222 7th Street #211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 7th Street #211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 7th Street #211 have a pool?
No, 222 7th Street #211 does not have a pool.
Does 222 7th Street #211 have accessible units?
No, 222 7th Street #211 does not have accessible units.
Does 222 7th Street #211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 7th Street #211 has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 7th Street #211 have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 7th Street #211 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPalmdale, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles