222 7TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool table sauna

Beautiful second floor condo with hardwood floors & fireplace in the living room. Lovely kitchen with breakfast area. Nice private master bedroom makes this a truly wonderful place to live. Plantation shutters throughout. Two washers and dryers on each floor of the building are easy to access. The building also has a newer gym, steam room, billiard room and water filtration system. One car parking with camera monitored 24 hour security system and extra storage. Non smoking unit. Close to the beach, the Santa Monica steps and everything beautiful Santa Monica has to offer. Great Location. No pets allowed in building, no exceptions. Vacant and available for immediate move in.