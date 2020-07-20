All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

222 7TH Street

222 7th St · No Longer Available
Location

222 7th St, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
sauna
Beautiful second floor condo with hardwood floors & fireplace in the living room. Lovely kitchen with breakfast area. Nice private master bedroom makes this a truly wonderful place to live. Plantation shutters throughout. Two washers and dryers on each floor of the building are easy to access. The building also has a newer gym, steam room, billiard room and water filtration system. One car parking with camera monitored 24 hour security system and extra storage. Non smoking unit. Close to the beach, the Santa Monica steps and everything beautiful Santa Monica has to offer. Great Location. No pets allowed in building, no exceptions. Vacant and available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 7TH Street have any available units?
222 7TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 222 7TH Street have?
Some of 222 7TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 7TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 7TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 7TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 222 7TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 222 7TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 222 7TH Street offers parking.
Does 222 7TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 7TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 7TH Street have a pool?
No, 222 7TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 7TH Street have accessible units?
No, 222 7TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 7TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 7TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 7TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 7TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
