2219 4th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly yoga

Rent our fabulous, bright and airy, modern, charming, beach pad - in the most amazing location. Fully furnished and recently redecorated, spotless 2 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath, 2 story apartment. Top floor has the two bedrooms full bath and roof deck, first floor has open plan living, dining, kitchen and half bath.



Rate is 3600/mnth. Dates available are between July 2-August 27. I will not take anyone for less than 6 weeks (6 weeks the rate is 6300, not prorated) and not more than the two months. These dates are firm because our son goes back to school. Please dont contact me to see if it might be available at another time, or for a shorter duration.



Master bedroom has a king size memory foam bed, desk, tv and is adjacent to our incredible roof deck; second bedroom has a Queen, memory foam mattresses and ocean views. Premium linens, dishwasher, microwave, stainless gas stove, stainless fridge with ice maker and water filter, ceramic tile floors throughout (with nice, new area rugs), washer-dryer in unit. Ocean, and mountain views and breezes from the many windows and ceiling fans. The roof deck is a beautiful place to read, eat and enjoy beautiful Santa Monica!



You cant beat this location!! 4 blocks to the sand, 5-15 minute walk to the shops, yoga studios and restaurants of Main Street, the 3rd Street Promenade, the Pier, and Venice Beach. 5 parks in close walking distance. If you enjoy waking everywhere this is the perfect place for you. And if you want public transportation there are lots of bus lines nearby as well as a 7 minute walk to the train station. Parking spot available for small vehicle only, tandem behind our car.



Absolutely no smoking, pets or partiers. This is our home and we respect our neighbors; only quiet, non-smoking, considerate, guests please.



Wifi included. There is a TV with local channels and a amazon fire-stick, but no cable. No landline phone. Note that this is a sublet, not a vacation rental, so we will make plenty of room in closets, pantry and fridge, but there will be some of our belongings and our childs artwork on walls of his room.

Rate does not include $300 cleaning fee. $1000 refundable deposit. References required. Note that there is a flight of stairs to reach the unit and stairs in the unit.



Utilities are included *unless you want to use the portable a/c units and if you do an extra fee of $150 will be charged to offset electricity overage.