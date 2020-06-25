2203 OCEAN Avenue

Amenities

Fall in love with this coastal oasis situated in a premier Santa Monica location, only a stone's throw away from the beach and moments from the Farmers Market, Pier and Main Street. Enter to a bright and open floorplan beautifully accented by grand sliding glass doors to the private patio with dead-on ocean & beach views. Relish your favorite meals in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and extensive cabinetry for storage. The spacious and open floorplan is an entertainer's dream allowing for a seamless flow from the living room with a contemporary fireplace to the dining and kitchen. A serene master suite awaits on the second level with oversized picture windows overlooking the views, walk-in closet with built-ins and decadent bath with dual sink vanity, soaker tub and glass shower. Features a sophisticated guest bedroom, in-unit laundry, two-car side-by-side parking and building amenities including gym, guest parking and more.