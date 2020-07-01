All apartments in Santa Monica
215 PALISADES Avenue
215 PALISADES Avenue

215 Palisades Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

215 Palisades Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Guest House behind Large, Private Residence on Desirable Street in Santa Monica just a stones throw away to the Beach. Guest House has Living Area, Kitchen, Bathroom and Bedroom Area that can double as an extra space for an Office or other. Private entrance with Garage off Alley with Additional, Convenient Parking Space in Front of Guest House. Kitchen has all Appliances and an Additional Full-Size Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer in Private Garage.1/2 Block to Beach! Private, Quiet and Unique Opportunity. Available now and more photos are coming! All utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 PALISADES Avenue have any available units?
215 PALISADES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 215 PALISADES Avenue have?
Some of 215 PALISADES Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 PALISADES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
215 PALISADES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 PALISADES Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 215 PALISADES Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 215 PALISADES Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 215 PALISADES Avenue offers parking.
Does 215 PALISADES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 PALISADES Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 PALISADES Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 215 PALISADES Avenue has a pool.
Does 215 PALISADES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 215 PALISADES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 215 PALISADES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 PALISADES Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 PALISADES Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 PALISADES Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

