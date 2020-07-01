215 PALISADES Avenue

Amenities

Guest House behind Large, Private Residence on Desirable Street in Santa Monica just a stones throw away to the Beach. Guest House has Living Area, Kitchen, Bathroom and Bedroom Area that can double as an extra space for an Office or other. Private entrance with Garage off Alley with Additional, Convenient Parking Space in Front of Guest House. Kitchen has all Appliances and an Additional Full-Size Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer in Private Garage.1/2 Block to Beach! Private, Quiet and Unique Opportunity. Available now and more photos are coming! All utilities included.