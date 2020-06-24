Amenities

Book a showing now! See this lovely 750- square-foot apartment in the quiet Pico neighborhood in Santa Monica, California.



This unfurnished apartment unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Its bright and airy interior features dark toned hardwood floors and double pane windows with window shutters. The nice kitchen consists of marble countertop with backsplash, fine cabinetry, skylight ceiling, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. It has a large and comfortable master bedroom with large closets for more storage space. Its clean bathroom has a single sink vanity and a separate shower area enclosed by a sliding frosted glass door. For climate control, the residence is equipped with ceiling fans and gas heating. For your laundry needs, there are shared, in-unit washer and dryer available for use.



Exterior has a yard and a patio-- perfect for outdoor activities or hanging out with the family and friends. A shed in the apartment can be used as extra storage space.



The unit also has a long driveway for parking that can fit 2-3 small cars.



Pet cats and small to medium size dogs are allowed with $200 deposit/pet.



2123 Stewart Street has high walk and bike scores so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bicycle, going to and from Downtown Santa Monica. 2123 Stewart Street is an approximately 13-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the 26th Street / Bergamot Station stop.



Walk Score: 82

Bike Score: 76



Nearby parks include Stewart Street Park, Virginia Avenue Park, and Clover Park.



Nearby Schools:

Edison Elementary School - 0.28 miles, 9/10

John Adams Middle School - 0.99 miles, 7/10

Santa Monica High School - 1.67 miles, 9/10

Grant Elementary School - 0.42 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

7 Pico Blvd - 0.1 miles

R7 Pico Blvd Rapid - 0.1 miles

5 Olympic Blvd - 0.4 miles



Rail lines:

Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.5 miles



(RLNE4800471)