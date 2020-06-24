All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 2123 Stewart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2123 Stewart Street
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:14 AM

2123 Stewart Street

2123 Stewart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2123 Stewart Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Book a showing now! See this lovely 750- square-foot apartment in the quiet Pico neighborhood in Santa Monica, California.

This unfurnished apartment unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Its bright and airy interior features dark toned hardwood floors and double pane windows with window shutters. The nice kitchen consists of marble countertop with backsplash, fine cabinetry, skylight ceiling, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. It has a large and comfortable master bedroom with large closets for more storage space. Its clean bathroom has a single sink vanity and a separate shower area enclosed by a sliding frosted glass door. For climate control, the residence is equipped with ceiling fans and gas heating. For your laundry needs, there are shared, in-unit washer and dryer available for use.

Exterior has a yard and a patio-- perfect for outdoor activities or hanging out with the family and friends. A shed in the apartment can be used as extra storage space.

The unit also has a long driveway for parking that can fit 2-3 small cars.

Pet cats and small to medium size dogs are allowed with $200 deposit/pet.

2123 Stewart Street has high walk and bike scores so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bicycle, going to and from Downtown Santa Monica. 2123 Stewart Street is an approximately 13-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the 26th Street / Bergamot Station stop.

Walk Score: 82
Bike Score: 76

Nearby parks include Stewart Street Park, Virginia Avenue Park, and Clover Park.

Nearby Schools:
Edison Elementary School - 0.28 miles, 9/10
John Adams Middle School - 0.99 miles, 7/10
Santa Monica High School - 1.67 miles, 9/10
Grant Elementary School - 0.42 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
7 Pico Blvd - 0.1 miles
R7 Pico Blvd Rapid - 0.1 miles
5 Olympic Blvd - 0.4 miles

Rail lines:
Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.5 miles

(RLNE4800471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Stewart Street have any available units?
2123 Stewart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2123 Stewart Street have?
Some of 2123 Stewart Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 Stewart Street currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Stewart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Stewart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 Stewart Street is pet friendly.
Does 2123 Stewart Street offer parking?
Yes, 2123 Stewart Street offers parking.
Does 2123 Stewart Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2123 Stewart Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Stewart Street have a pool?
No, 2123 Stewart Street does not have a pool.
Does 2123 Stewart Street have accessible units?
No, 2123 Stewart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Stewart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 Stewart Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2123 Stewart Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2123 Stewart Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles