Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

2121 VIRGINIA Avenue

2121 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of the most sought after townhouses. Newer (2010) loft vibe, prime Santa Monica. 4+3.5 CORNER UNIT Townhouse. Nearly 2100sf+private 2 car garage w/direct access to unit, large private attach storage room, laundry, patio yard+private roof top deck w/sweeping views. High ceilings, lots of glass & light throughout, and great indoor/outdoor flow. Open concept main floor great room features large living & dining rooms, breakfast bar, fireplace, wrap-around yard, sleek kitchen w/glass back-splash, stainless appliances, quartz counters and pantry. Also down is a full bedroom suite, storage closets and powder room. Upstairs is the master suite with fireplace, walk-in closet & patio along with 2 secondary bedrooms, additional bath & even more storage. A coveted rooftop deck w/sweeping views & is perfect for movies al fresco. Small gated complex w/controlled access. Enjoy a fabulous central locale w/ocean breezes. Pedestrian friendly -metro, schools, whole foods, shops, park, library & the areas best farmers market, & Santa Monica Edison Language Academy!! New Neutral color decor (not reflected in posted photos), 2 year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

