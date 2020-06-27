2121 VIRGINIA Avenue

Amenities

One of the most sought after townhouses. Newer (2010) loft vibe, prime Santa Monica. 4+3.5 CORNER UNIT Townhouse. Nearly 2100sf+private 2 car garage w/direct access to unit, large private attach storage room, laundry, patio yard+private roof top deck w/sweeping views. High ceilings, lots of glass & light throughout, and great indoor/outdoor flow. Open concept main floor great room features large living & dining rooms, breakfast bar, fireplace, wrap-around yard, sleek kitchen w/glass back-splash, stainless appliances, quartz counters and pantry. Also down is a full bedroom suite, storage closets and powder room. Upstairs is the master suite with fireplace, walk-in closet & patio along with 2 secondary bedrooms, additional bath & even more storage. A coveted rooftop deck w/sweeping views & is perfect for movies al fresco. Small gated complex w/controlled access. Enjoy a fabulous central locale w/ocean breezes. Pedestrian friendly -metro, schools, whole foods, shops, park, library & the areas best farmers market, & Santa Monica Edison Language Academy!! New Neutral color decor (not reflected in posted photos), 2 year lease preferred.