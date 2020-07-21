All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated September 26 2019 at 8:50 AM

212 Broadway

212 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

212 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Downtown Santa Monica

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome toParkmerced, a quiet neighborhood with an urban feel. Conveniently located near Stonestown Galleria, youll find tons of great options for shopping and dining. Explore parks at Lake Merced and Stern Grove, or go for a run on the beach at Fort Funston. The SF Zoo, San Francisco State University, and SF City College are also close. Hop on one of several major public transportation lines nearby and explore all that San Francisco has to offer, and beyond.

Unit Amenities Include:

* Dishwasher
* Tiled Bathroom
* Spacious Livingroom
* Beautiful Views

Building Amenities Include:

* Elevator
* Fitness Center
* On-Site Laundry
* Courtesy Patrol
* Pet-Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Broadway have any available units?
212 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 212 Broadway have?
Some of 212 Broadway's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
212 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 212 Broadway offer parking?
No, 212 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 212 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Broadway have a pool?
No, 212 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 212 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 212 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
