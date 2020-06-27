2113 6th St

Amenities

Blocks to beach/Main st. from Stunning 2Br/2Ba Prime Ocean Park Townhouse. Bright and light 2br/2ba townhome is now available for rent, feels like a house, one of the kind, terrific location, quiet street, walking distance to Main street and beach, close to parks, shops and restaurants. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, ceiling-to-floor large glass windows from master bedroom over-looks sun-trenched patio, very private. Crown moldings, bamboo floors throughout, open kitchen area, spacious closets, cable/ satellite/internet for each room, and skylights in the bathrooms. Includes 1 parking spot and tenant is responsible for utilities.