2113 6th St
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:17 AM

2113 6th St

2113 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2113 6th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Blocks to beach/Main st. from Stunning 2Br/2Ba Prime Ocean Park Townhouse. Bright and light 2br/2ba townhome is now available for rent, feels like a house, one of the kind, terrific location, quiet street, walking distance to Main street and beach, close to parks, shops and restaurants. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, ceiling-to-floor large glass windows from master bedroom over-looks sun-trenched patio, very private. Crown moldings, bamboo floors throughout, open kitchen area, spacious closets, cable/ satellite/internet for each room, and skylights in the bathrooms. Includes 1 parking spot and tenant is responsible for utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 6th St have any available units?
2113 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2113 6th St have?
Some of 2113 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
2113 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2113 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 2113 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 2113 6th St offers parking.
Does 2113 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2113 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 6th St have a pool?
No, 2113 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 2113 6th St have accessible units?
No, 2113 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 6th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2113 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2113 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.

