209 HOLLISTER Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Architectural 2-level Single-Family Residence in the heart of Downtown Main Street. Built in 2016. Designed by award-winning firm Belzberg Architects of Santa Monica. Featuring White Oak Wood Floors, Walnut Veneer Casework, Wolf Gas Range, Subzero Refrigerator/Freezer. Shared 2-car secured parking. Approximately 670 square foot Outdoor patio with Timber Tech Composite Wood decking on second floor off of the living area. Additional outdoor space in the front of the house off of lower first bedroom.