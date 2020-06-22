All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 2035 4TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
2035 4TH Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:07 PM

2035 4TH Street

2035 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Ocean Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2035 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
media room
Life is a Beach when you're just a breath away from the Sand! Lovely Furnished Long or Short Term 1 bedroom, condominium in a premier location and building. Quiet and serene unit with extra-large balcony and an open peaceful exposure, plus wonderful updated Kitchen and Bathroom. Swim into the ocean or the large swimmers pool & spa onsite, visit Main Street and enjoy the amazing caf~'s, boutique's, coffee houses and one of the best Farmer's Market's in town. Enjoy the Santa Monica Pier, 3rd Street Promenade and the shopping and theaters at Santa Monica Place. You'll never lack for entertainment and a quality of life! Gated Garage Parking and Bike Storage. Please inquire as to availability!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 4TH Street have any available units?
2035 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2035 4TH Street have?
Some of 2035 4TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2035 4TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 4TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2035 4TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2035 4TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2035 4TH Street does offer parking.
Does 2035 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 4TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 4TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 2035 4TH Street has a pool.
Does 2035 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2035 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2035 4TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2035 4TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2035 4TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles