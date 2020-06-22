2035 4TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bike storage garage hot tub media room

Life is a Beach when you're just a breath away from the Sand! Lovely Furnished Long or Short Term 1 bedroom, condominium in a premier location and building. Quiet and serene unit with extra-large balcony and an open peaceful exposure, plus wonderful updated Kitchen and Bathroom. Swim into the ocean or the large swimmers pool & spa onsite, visit Main Street and enjoy the amazing caf~'s, boutique's, coffee houses and one of the best Farmer's Market's in town. Enjoy the Santa Monica Pier, 3rd Street Promenade and the shopping and theaters at Santa Monica Place. You'll never lack for entertainment and a quality of life! Gated Garage Parking and Bike Storage. Please inquire as to availability!