2020 Delaware Ave #4

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

What a unique opportunity! Less than two miles from the beach in the thriving Pico neighborhood, this 3 BR/2.5 BA townhouse is a rare find indeed. Is convenience a must? With a washer/dryer IN UNIT, two side-by-side parking spots, central heat & a/c, and on-site storage, we got you covered. Location couldn't be better either, with Santa Monica college, Whole Foods 365, bars, restaurants, parks, and the library all within blocks! Will Rogers and Edison Elementary nearby (renter to independently verify school disctrict/schools). Like to live in style? Look no further. Just a few examples of the incredible updates: French Oak wood floors, Turkish marble, Italian porcelain tiles, dual pane windows, and LED lighting throughout. Is cooking your thang? Well, you'll be happy to know, it has completely new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, range, refrigerator/freezer, garbage disposal, and a reverse osmosis water filter system! Are you a technology enthusiast? Not to be outdone, the bathrooms also feature state-of-the-art amenities, such as REMOTE OPERATED Japanese toilets, and a jacuzzi tub! Love to entertain? Welp, we got you there too! This unit comes with a 122" projection screen, including a surround system! Cats will be purrrfect (with pet deposit), but no pooches please. We can't wait to show you this exciting unit. Contact us today for a showing! FEATURES 3BR/2.5 BA 1452 sq ft 2 car side-by-side parking + storage Central heat & a/c Washer/dryer in unit! Environmentally friendly updates & amenities Black Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen Reverse Osmosis Water Filter System Japanese toilets with remote controls 122" Projection Screen with Surround Sound System Nest Wifi smoke & carbon monoxide alarm