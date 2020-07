Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

SANTA MONICA /OCEAN PARK FULLY FURNISHEDOR UNFURNISHED DISHES, LINENS T.V. ETC.

VINTAGE BUNGALOW WEST OF LINCOLN BLVD. ON THE SIXTH STREET HILL. A SHORT WALK TO THE BEACH, MAIN STREET, GREAT HOTELS, .....SHUTTERS, THE VICEROY, CASA DEL MAR ARE RIGHT DOWN THE HILL. WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THIS 1922 OCEAN PARK BUNGALOW. FIREPLACE IN THE LARGE 18 x 20 LIVING ROOM THE EAT-IN KITCHEN OPENS ONTO A PRIVATE PATIO.

INCLUDED ARE A WASHER AND DRYER, A STOVE, DISHWASHER AND A REFRIGERATOR. THERE IS PARKING IN THE DRIVEWAY AS WELL AS PERMIT PARKING ON THE STREET.FURNISHED

I AM THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DEPENDS ON THE LEASE TERM. LONG TERM PAYS OWN UTILITIES.