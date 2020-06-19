2 SEA COLONY Drive

Amenities

Location simply does not get any better than this! Breathtaking Ocean Views combined with immaculate design in one of Santa Monica's most luxurious complexes. Open concept living/dining room has a gorgeous patio leading out to Ocean breezes along the sand. The kitchen features top of the line appliances, beautiful tile backsplash and marble countertops. Once upstairs, gorgeous beach views continue in the master bedroom and bathroom. Complex amenities include jacuzzi and 24-hour security guard.