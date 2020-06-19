All apartments in Santa Monica
2 SEA COLONY Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:36 PM

2 SEA COLONY Drive

2 Sea Colony Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2 Sea Colony Dr, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Location simply does not get any better than this! Breathtaking Ocean Views combined with immaculate design in one of Santa Monica's most luxurious complexes. Open concept living/dining room has a gorgeous patio leading out to Ocean breezes along the sand. The kitchen features top of the line appliances, beautiful tile backsplash and marble countertops. Once upstairs, gorgeous beach views continue in the master bedroom and bathroom. Complex amenities include jacuzzi and 24-hour security guard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 SEA COLONY Drive have any available units?
2 SEA COLONY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2 SEA COLONY Drive have?
Some of 2 SEA COLONY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 SEA COLONY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2 SEA COLONY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 SEA COLONY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2 SEA COLONY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2 SEA COLONY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2 SEA COLONY Drive offers parking.
Does 2 SEA COLONY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 SEA COLONY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 SEA COLONY Drive have a pool?
No, 2 SEA COLONY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2 SEA COLONY Drive have accessible units?
No, 2 SEA COLONY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2 SEA COLONY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 SEA COLONY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 SEA COLONY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 SEA COLONY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
