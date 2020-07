Amenities

on-site laundry parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

PRIME LOCATION easy access to Santa Monica college, beach and all that Santa Monica has to offer. Top floor unit in a 6-unit building. Parking Included. Cozy unfurnished 2 bed, 1 bath in a 6 unit complex. The unit features a newer kitchen, stove, wall heater, new floors, fresh paint, and parking. Laundry on-premises. The unit is close to FWY 10 and with-in walking distance to bus station, expo line, Santa Monica College, the beach, and the great restaurants and shopping.