Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

1 Mile from Santa Monica Beach! - 2 Bedroom + 1 bathroom in Santa Monica with Hardwood Floors.

Amazing unit with lots of lighting. This retreat features newer, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, walk in closet in Master Bedroom.



This unit will not last. 1 mile, 5 minutes away from Santa Monica Beach.



Professional Managed Building.



Gated Parking for 1 Car



(RLNE5878280)