1727 Franklin St.

Great 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Santa Monica - This 3 bed, 2 bath home is situated in a very convenient pocket of Santa Monica 4 blocks from the Bergamot Expo Line, Santa Monica's Silicon Beach and close to world class dining, shopping and entertainment in Santa Monica and West L.A. Detached Art Studio rented to an Artist. Inquire to obtain more details on this arrangement. Driveway parking in front and dedicated parking in the rear, accessed from the alley behind.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5132461)