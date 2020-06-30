17 VILLAGE

Amenities

A rare and unique opportunity to live in one of the most peaceful settings in Santa Monica! Newly updated townhome set in a tranquil community just minutes from downtown Santa Monica. New floors, new paint, new carpeting, and new appliances are all recent updates to this charming 2-story home. Resort-style amenities with pool, spa, and community center are just a few. A private direct entrance garage makes this move-in ready. Natural light throughout and high ceilings in both bedrooms with outdoor patio off the master bedroom are just a few features that make this a desirable place to live. The manicured and lush landscaping throughout is a quaint little piece of heaven!