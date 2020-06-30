All apartments in Santa Monica
17 VILLAGE

17 Village Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

17 Village Pkwy, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sunset Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
A rare and unique opportunity to live in one of the most peaceful settings in Santa Monica! Newly updated townhome set in a tranquil community just minutes from downtown Santa Monica. New floors, new paint, new carpeting, and new appliances are all recent updates to this charming 2-story home. Resort-style amenities with pool, spa, and community center are just a few. A private direct entrance garage makes this move-in ready. Natural light throughout and high ceilings in both bedrooms with outdoor patio off the master bedroom are just a few features that make this a desirable place to live. The manicured and lush landscaping throughout is a quaint little piece of heaven!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 VILLAGE have any available units?
17 VILLAGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 17 VILLAGE have?
Some of 17 VILLAGE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 VILLAGE currently offering any rent specials?
17 VILLAGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 VILLAGE pet-friendly?
No, 17 VILLAGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 17 VILLAGE offer parking?
Yes, 17 VILLAGE offers parking.
Does 17 VILLAGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 VILLAGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 VILLAGE have a pool?
Yes, 17 VILLAGE has a pool.
Does 17 VILLAGE have accessible units?
No, 17 VILLAGE does not have accessible units.
Does 17 VILLAGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 VILLAGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 VILLAGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 VILLAGE does not have units with air conditioning.

