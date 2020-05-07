All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1615 Centinela Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1615 Centinela Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1615 Centinela Avenue

1615 Centinela Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1615 Centinela Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment is located in the Pico neighborhood in Santa Monica. The property is a seventeen-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the 26th Street / Bergamot Station stop. With pretty decent walk and bike scores, this location is rated as very walkable and bikeable, so most errands can be accomplished on foot and even more efficiently on a bike thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes. Inside, the apartment boasts rich hardwood flooring with the kitchen, dining area, and bathrooms having more durable tiled flooring and the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen cladded with stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth countertops and custom backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of storage space in their respective closets. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For vehicle parking, a single-slot attached garage and driveway parking that fits another vehicle is provided.

Walk score: 79
Bike score: 81

Nearby parks:
Schader Park, Stewart Street Park and Stoner Recreation Center

Nearby Schools:
Edison Elementary School - 0.78 miles, 9/10
New West Charter School - 0.52 miles, 8/10
University Senior High School Charter - 0.73 miles, 7/10
McKinley Elementary School - 0.74 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
16 Wilshire Bl/Bundy Dr-Marina del Rey - 0.0 miles
4 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.3 miles
R10 Downtown LA Freeway Express - 0.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4545248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Centinela Avenue have any available units?
1615 Centinela Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1615 Centinela Avenue have?
Some of 1615 Centinela Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Centinela Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Centinela Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Centinela Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1615 Centinela Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1615 Centinela Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Centinela Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1615 Centinela Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Centinela Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Centinela Avenue have a pool?
No, 1615 Centinela Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Centinela Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1615 Centinela Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Centinela Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 Centinela Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 Centinela Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1615 Centinela Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mayfair Residences at Santa Monica Beach
210 Santa Monica Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles