1615 Centinela Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment is located in the Pico neighborhood in Santa Monica. The property is a seventeen-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the 26th Street / Bergamot Station stop. With pretty decent walk and bike scores, this location is rated as very walkable and bikeable, so most errands can be accomplished on foot and even more efficiently on a bike thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes. Inside, the apartment boasts rich hardwood flooring with the kitchen, dining area, and bathrooms having more durable tiled flooring and the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen cladded with stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth countertops and custom backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with plenty of storage space in their respective closets. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For vehicle parking, a single-slot attached garage and driveway parking that fits another vehicle is provided.



Walk score: 79

Bike score: 81



Nearby parks:

Schader Park, Stewart Street Park and Stoner Recreation Center



Nearby Schools:

Edison Elementary School - 0.78 miles, 9/10

New West Charter School - 0.52 miles, 8/10

University Senior High School Charter - 0.73 miles, 7/10

McKinley Elementary School - 0.74 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

16 Wilshire Bl/Bundy Dr-Marina del Rey - 0.0 miles

4 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.3 miles

R10 Downtown LA Freeway Express - 0.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4545248)