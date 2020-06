Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Trendy Loft In Santa Monica Cross-Streets 12th and Colorado. It has an in-unit W/D and fireplace, with 2 baths and a separate bedroom area. It has been customized with top-of-the line materials and includes two built-in closets; 1 extra-large walk-in and 1 Polyform Balcony , central ac, Sq. Ft approx 1550. 2 car parking side by side