1534 17TH Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1534 17TH Street

1534 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1534 17th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Masterpiece in Santa Monica! This stunning space is modern perfection that features tons of natural light and great views. Upon entering you will experience an open living space that encompasses an industrial vibe throughout. High ceilings infused light and luster framed by a roll-up glass garage door that opens onto your own private patio. Exposed beamed ceilings & steel posts, soft lighting, polished concrete floors and glass tiled fireplace rock the space. The master bedroom and bathroom are both impeccably designed and feature a large walk-in closet with extra closet/storage space. Central AC/Heat is controlled by NEST system. (2) side-by-side parking spaces in a secured underground garage with guest spaces. Storage locker in garage included in as well. Available as soon as November 1 2019. Dont miss your chance to live in one of the most desirable cities in the country!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 17TH Street have any available units?
1534 17TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1534 17TH Street have?
Some of 1534 17TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 17TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1534 17TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 17TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1534 17TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1534 17TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1534 17TH Street offers parking.
Does 1534 17TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1534 17TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 17TH Street have a pool?
No, 1534 17TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1534 17TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1534 17TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 17TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1534 17TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1534 17TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1534 17TH Street has units with air conditioning.
