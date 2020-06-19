1534 17TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Masterpiece in Santa Monica! This stunning space is modern perfection that features tons of natural light and great views. Upon entering you will experience an open living space that encompasses an industrial vibe throughout. High ceilings infused light and luster framed by a roll-up glass garage door that opens onto your own private patio. Exposed beamed ceilings & steel posts, soft lighting, polished concrete floors and glass tiled fireplace rock the space. The master bedroom and bathroom are both impeccably designed and feature a large walk-in closet with extra closet/storage space. Central AC/Heat is controlled by NEST system. (2) side-by-side parking spaces in a secured underground garage with guest spaces. Storage locker in garage included in as well. Available as soon as November 1 2019. Dont miss your chance to live in one of the most desirable cities in the country!