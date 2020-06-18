1528 Princeton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub

Prepare to fall in love with this sophisticated, front-facing Mediterranean townhome ... including three lovely outdoor spaces. Enter through the well-maintained courtyard of this secure/gated complex. Inside, you'll find an open plan main level that flows from living room with stunning fireplace to dining room and gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, Caesarstone counters, warm cherry custom cabinets, SS appliances and generous corner pantry. Dine al fresco on the large front patio or take in the ocean breezes and stunning city lights/mountain views from the romantic and serene rooftop deck. Upstairs, the master suite features high ceilings, walk-in closet, and spacious spa bath. Step through the French door onto your private treetop terrace. The ground floor includes a laundry area, AMPLE STORAGE SPACE and direct access to a private two-car garage. This prime Westside location is just minutes to Santa Monica's Water Garden, Colorado Center, restaurants, parks and the Metro Station. Hurry as this one wont last!