Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1528 Princeton Street
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

1528 Princeton Street

1528 Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1528 Princeton Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Prepare to fall in love with this sophisticated, front-facing Mediterranean townhome ... including three lovely outdoor spaces. Enter through the well-maintained courtyard of this secure/gated complex. Inside, you'll find an open plan main level that flows from living room with stunning fireplace to dining room and gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, Caesarstone counters, warm cherry custom cabinets, SS appliances and generous corner pantry. Dine al fresco on the large front patio or take in the ocean breezes and stunning city lights/mountain views from the romantic and serene rooftop deck. Upstairs, the master suite features high ceilings, walk-in closet, and spacious spa bath. Step through the French door onto your private treetop terrace. The ground floor includes a laundry area, AMPLE STORAGE SPACE and direct access to a private two-car garage. This prime Westside location is just minutes to Santa Monica's Water Garden, Colorado Center, restaurants, parks and the Metro Station. Hurry as this one wont last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Princeton Street have any available units?
1528 Princeton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1528 Princeton Street have?
Some of 1528 Princeton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 Princeton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Princeton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Princeton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1528 Princeton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1528 Princeton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1528 Princeton Street offers parking.
Does 1528 Princeton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 Princeton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Princeton Street have a pool?
No, 1528 Princeton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1528 Princeton Street have accessible units?
No, 1528 Princeton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Princeton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 Princeton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 Princeton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 Princeton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
