Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely Studio in Santa Monica! RENOVATED!!!! - Property Id: 126050



This is a beauty! Just remodeled with all the things you need! Quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and new flooring! 2nd floor upper unit! We can't wait to get you in here!



Just over a mile to get to the BEACH!!! Santa Monica, whoop, whoop!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126050

Property Id 126050



(RLNE5528709)