Santa Monica, CA
1445 4th St
Last updated July 2 2019 at 8:51 AM

1445 4th St

1445 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1445 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Downtown Santa Monica

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
VERY large downtown Santa Monica studio with enclosed sleeping nook and queen-size posturepedic bed in renovated 1930s building with original hardwood floors, a large built in vanity, and two blocks from the Santa Monica Pier and the LA metro. Get anywhere in Los Angeles without a car and enjoy everything Santa Monica has to offer with the upmost convenience!

Loaded with charm and character, original hardwood floors, Roman brick building. This large studio with sleeping nook is furnished by West Elm with all organic linens, antique accents, and luxury amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 4th St have any available units?
1445 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 1445 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
1445 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 4th St pet-friendly?
No, 1445 4th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1445 4th St offer parking?
No, 1445 4th St does not offer parking.
Does 1445 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 4th St have a pool?
No, 1445 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 1445 4th St have accessible units?
No, 1445 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1445 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.
