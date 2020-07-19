1445 4th St

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated furnished

VERY large downtown Santa Monica studio with enclosed sleeping nook and queen-size posturepedic bed in renovated 1930s building with original hardwood floors, a large built in vanity, and two blocks from the Santa Monica Pier and the LA metro. Get anywhere in Los Angeles without a car and enjoy everything Santa Monica has to offer with the upmost convenience!



Loaded with charm and character, original hardwood floors, Roman brick building. This large studio with sleeping nook is furnished by West Elm with all organic linens, antique accents, and luxury amenities.