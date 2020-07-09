All apartments in Santa Monica
1444 15th St 2

1444 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1444 15th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Remodeled 2 Bedroom with Washer/Dryer in Unit!! - Property Id: 287036

Come quickly to see this stunning newly remodeled spacious 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath unit in the heart of Santa Monica. We have completely remodeled this apartment with all new gray laminate wood floors, new windows, quartz counters, stainless appliances, ceiling fans, new split AC and washer/dryer in unit!
Balcony and 1 parking space included. Centrally located and walkable to both Euclid and Memorial parks along with a huge variety of restaurants, shopping and entertainment options. Come live in this beautiful new apartment home and enjoy the best of Santa Monica right at your fingertips!
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

