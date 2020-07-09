1444 15th St 2

Amenities

Remodeled 2 Bedroom with Washer/Dryer in Unit!! - Property Id: 287036



Come quickly to see this stunning newly remodeled spacious 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath unit in the heart of Santa Monica. We have completely remodeled this apartment with all new gray laminate wood floors, new windows, quartz counters, stainless appliances, ceiling fans, new split AC and washer/dryer in unit!

Balcony and 1 parking space included. Centrally located and walkable to both Euclid and Memorial parks along with a huge variety of restaurants, shopping and entertainment options. Come live in this beautiful new apartment home and enjoy the best of Santa Monica right at your fingertips!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287036

No Pets Allowed



