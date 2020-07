1443 Yale St Unit: 4

Amenities

LOCATED NEAR THE BERGAMOT EXPO LINE STATION, RESTAURANTS, BRISTOL FARMS, SANTA MONICA BEACH & THIRD STREET PROMENADE. THIS SPACIOUS UPPER 2BEDROOM / 1.5BATH HAS JUST BEEN REHABBED WITH NEW PAINT, NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW VINYL IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. THIS BRIGHT AND BREEZY UNIT HAS PLENTY OF WINDOWS LETTING IN NATURAL LIGHT, NEIGHBORING BUILDINGS ARE ONLY ONE STORY ALLOWING LOTS OF GREEN BELT VIEWS. Contemporary building (6-units), gas stove, one carport parking space, storage locker in parking area, dining area, large closets with one walk-in, and vertical blinds. Laundry room on site No smoking. No pets. One-year lease, $3,495.00 monthly rent, $3,695.00 security deposit. Available Now!