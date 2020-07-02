1421 PRINCETON ST

Amenities

Offered furnished or unfurnished. Available for any lease term. Welcome to your private oasis in the heart of midtown Santa Monica. Detached fully remodeled bungalow unit with massive common outdoor space. Prepare delicious meals in your modern kitchen and savor them in the breakfast nook/dining area looking out to the garden where you can enjoy the beautiful skies along with a delicious cup of coffee and a good book. Oversized bedroom with bonus sitting area and customized closet space.Updates include all new windows, floors, and appliances including in-unit laundry. Street parking with residential permit.