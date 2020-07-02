All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1421 PRINCETON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1421 PRINCETON ST
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 PM

1421 PRINCETON ST

1421 Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Mid-City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1421 Princeton Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Offered furnished or unfurnished. Available for any lease term. Welcome to your private oasis in the heart of midtown Santa Monica. Detached fully remodeled bungalow unit with massive common outdoor space. Prepare delicious meals in your modern kitchen and savor them in the breakfast nook/dining area looking out to the garden where you can enjoy the beautiful skies along with a delicious cup of coffee and a good book. Oversized bedroom with bonus sitting area and customized closet space.Updates include all new windows, floors, and appliances including in-unit laundry. Street parking with residential permit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 PRINCETON ST have any available units?
1421 PRINCETON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
Is 1421 PRINCETON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1421 PRINCETON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 PRINCETON ST pet-friendly?
No, 1421 PRINCETON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1421 PRINCETON ST offer parking?
No, 1421 PRINCETON ST does not offer parking.
Does 1421 PRINCETON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 PRINCETON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 PRINCETON ST have a pool?
No, 1421 PRINCETON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1421 PRINCETON ST have accessible units?
No, 1421 PRINCETON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 PRINCETON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 PRINCETON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 PRINCETON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 PRINCETON ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
San Vicente Tower
220 San Vicente Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90402
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles