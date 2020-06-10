1419 15th St Unit 9

Amenities
Unit 9 Available 08/05/19 Amazing Santa Monica Location
Come to the Open House Sunday 6/30 1-5 pm. Fantastic Santa Monica location. 15 min walk to the Promenade. 5 min walk to the metro, grocery store and coffee shops. Great for one occupant or a couple. 2 parking spots, one in a shared garage. 2 closets. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathroom with 2 sinks. This unit won't last long!
