All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1419 15th St Unit 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1419 15th St Unit 9
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

1419 15th St Unit 9

1419 15th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1419 15th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit Unit 9 Available 08/05/19 Amazing Santa Monica Location - Property Id: 134288

Come to the Open House Sunday 6/30 1-5 pm. Fantastic Santa Monica location. 15 min walk to the Promenade. 5 min walk to the metro, grocery store and coffee shops. Great for one occupant or a couple. 2 parking spots, one in a shared garage. 2 closets. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathroom with 2 sinks. This unit won't last long!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134288
Property Id 134288

(RLNE4990978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 15th St Unit 9 have any available units?
1419 15th St Unit 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1419 15th St Unit 9 have?
Some of 1419 15th St Unit 9's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 15th St Unit 9 currently offering any rent specials?
1419 15th St Unit 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 15th St Unit 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 15th St Unit 9 is pet friendly.
Does 1419 15th St Unit 9 offer parking?
Yes, 1419 15th St Unit 9 offers parking.
Does 1419 15th St Unit 9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 15th St Unit 9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 15th St Unit 9 have a pool?
No, 1419 15th St Unit 9 does not have a pool.
Does 1419 15th St Unit 9 have accessible units?
No, 1419 15th St Unit 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 15th St Unit 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 15th St Unit 9 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 15th St Unit 9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1419 15th St Unit 9 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles