Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent location, close to the Beach and Palisades Park is just across the street. Steps away from Ocean Avenue and awesome scenery. The units have hardwood floors, new furnitures, flat screen TV. It has separate Living Room and Kitchen. The Kitchen is equipped with cooking and eating utensils and new appliances. We have our own parking garage and parking is also easy in the neighborhood.