1337 Berkeley Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Mid-City
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 2 story condo. Front unit condo is built like a townhouse with only one shared wall and a private patio. All bedrooms are upstairs including the spacious master bedroom and renovated bathroom. This unit has it all for those seeking the Santa Monica lifestyle. Walking distance to many shops and stores yet conveniently located just a short drive away from major freeways. Don't let this unit pass you by and start enjoying it now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1337 BERKELEY Street have any available units?
1337 BERKELEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1337 BERKELEY Street have?
Some of 1337 BERKELEY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1337 BERKELEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1337 BERKELEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.