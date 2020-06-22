All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1318 Yale St. B

1318 Yale Street · No Longer Available
Location

1318 Yale Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming Garden Cottage - Property Id: 87938

Charming Garden Cottage, 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Kitchen dinning, Living room, Red Wood Patio, Hardwood Floors and Tile. New Dual Glassed Windows, all remodeled for 1 person. total 6 units on the premises with excellent professional tenants, very quite, Excellent Location, close to everywhere, Laundry Room on premises, street permit parking.
NO PETS, NO SMOKING, must have Excellent Income and Credit
1318 Yale St. Santa Monica 90404
323-377-8832
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87938
Property Id 87938

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4534189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Yale St. B have any available units?
1318 Yale St. B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1318 Yale St. B have?
Some of 1318 Yale St. B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Yale St. B currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Yale St. B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Yale St. B pet-friendly?
No, 1318 Yale St. B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1318 Yale St. B offer parking?
Yes, 1318 Yale St. B does offer parking.
Does 1318 Yale St. B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 Yale St. B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Yale St. B have a pool?
No, 1318 Yale St. B does not have a pool.
Does 1318 Yale St. B have accessible units?
No, 1318 Yale St. B does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Yale St. B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 Yale St. B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 Yale St. B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1318 Yale St. B does not have units with air conditioning.
