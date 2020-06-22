1318 Yale St. B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming Garden Cottage - Property Id: 87938



Charming Garden Cottage, 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Kitchen dinning, Living room, Red Wood Patio, Hardwood Floors and Tile. New Dual Glassed Windows, all remodeled for 1 person. total 6 units on the premises with excellent professional tenants, very quite, Excellent Location, close to everywhere, Laundry Room on premises, street permit parking.

NO PETS, NO SMOKING, must have Excellent Income and Credit

1318 Yale St. Santa Monica 90404

323-377-8832

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/87938

Property Id 87938



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4534189)