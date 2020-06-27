All apartments in Santa Monica
1310 20th Street

1310 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1310 20th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nice upper 1 bed./1 bath available now in Santa Monica!
- New laminate flooring in living room, hallway and bedroom.
- Stove/oven (electric), refrigerator, dishwasher, radiant heat.
- New vinyl in kitchen & bathroom.
- One parking spot (not gated).
- On-site laundry.
Great location walking distance to shopping and restaurants on Wilshire Blvd, minutes from the beach!

BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 20th Street have any available units?
1310 20th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1310 20th Street have?
Some of 1310 20th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1310 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1310 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1310 20th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1310 20th Street offers parking.
Does 1310 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 20th Street have a pool?
No, 1310 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1310 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 1310 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 20th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 20th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 20th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
