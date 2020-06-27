1310 20th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Nice upper 1 bed./1 bath available now in Santa Monica!

- New laminate flooring in living room, hallway and bedroom.

- Stove/oven (electric), refrigerator, dishwasher, radiant heat.

- New vinyl in kitchen & bathroom.

- One parking spot (not gated).

- On-site laundry.

Great location walking distance to shopping and restaurants on Wilshire Blvd, minutes from the beach!



BEWARE OF SCAMS: any listings for this property with a phone number other than in this ad are fraudulent advertisement!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.