Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

130 Hart Avenue

130 Hart Avenue · (805) 796-5435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

130 Hart Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2287 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
As seen in ''Home Magazine'' this spectacularly built Nantucket style beach home steps from the sand in one of the most sought-after locations in Santa Monica. Light throughout the home exudes warmth and romance. The home is built with high quality and architectural detailing which includes, hi cathedral beamed ceilings in the living room and master bedroom, custom cabinetry, hardwood floors throughout and 2 fire places. Gourmet kitchen w/ top of the appliances. Charming private yard with flagstone patio enhances indoor/outdoor living at its finest. 2 car tandem garage and ocean views from master deck and front deck. There is a den area off the dining room that could be set up as an office or 3rd bedroom. Walking distance to the SM pier, Main Street shops, Shutters & the famous Casa Del Mar. Wake up everyday to the inspiration of the beach! Central A/C. Gas Furnace. Preferential Street Parking Permit. Will consider a 6 month lease. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Hart Avenue have any available units?
130 Hart Avenue has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 130 Hart Avenue have?
Some of 130 Hart Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Hart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
130 Hart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Hart Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 130 Hart Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 130 Hart Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 130 Hart Avenue offers parking.
Does 130 Hart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Hart Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Hart Avenue have a pool?
No, 130 Hart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 130 Hart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 130 Hart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Hart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Hart Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Hart Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 Hart Avenue has units with air conditioning.
