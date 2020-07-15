130 Hart Avenue

Amenities

As seen in ''Home Magazine'' this spectacularly built Nantucket style beach home steps from the sand in one of the most sought-after locations in Santa Monica. Light throughout the home exudes warmth and romance. The home is built with high quality and architectural detailing which includes, hi cathedral beamed ceilings in the living room and master bedroom, custom cabinetry, hardwood floors throughout and 2 fire places. Gourmet kitchen w/ top of the appliances. Charming private yard with flagstone patio enhances indoor/outdoor living at its finest. 2 car tandem garage and ocean views from master deck and front deck. There is a den area off the dining room that could be set up as an office or 3rd bedroom. Walking distance to the SM pier, Main Street shops, Shutters & the famous Casa Del Mar. Wake up everyday to the inspiration of the beach! Central A/C. Gas Furnace. Preferential Street Parking Permit. Will consider a 6 month lease. This is a must see!