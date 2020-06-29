126 PACIFIC Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage guest parking

An exciting opportunity to live less than 500 feet down the stairs to the beach and one block from boutiques, cafes and fitness studios on Main Street! This pristine architectural 3 level townhome has a rooftop deck with peek-a-boo views of the ocean plus a private outdoor patio and Zen rock garden, both perfect for entertaining. Enter to dramatic 30-ft ceilings, a 3-story floating staircase and stunning maple hardwood floors throughout. A gas fireplace with access from both sides of the living and dining area, built-in day bed, a powder room, and lots of natural light makes this a relaxing sanctuary. The kitchen features Caesarstone counters with glass backsplash, all stainless steel appliances, and refrigerated filtered water. Two generous sized bedrooms each with en-suite full baths plus stackable washer/dryer on 2nd level. 2-car side-by-side parking spots with direct access to unit and guest parking all in a secure 5 unit building make this the ultimate beach lifestyle.