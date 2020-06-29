All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:47 AM

126 PACIFIC Street

126 Pacific Street · No Longer Available
Location

126 Pacific Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
An exciting opportunity to live less than 500 feet down the stairs to the beach and one block from boutiques, cafes and fitness studios on Main Street! This pristine architectural 3 level townhome has a rooftop deck with peek-a-boo views of the ocean plus a private outdoor patio and Zen rock garden, both perfect for entertaining. Enter to dramatic 30-ft ceilings, a 3-story floating staircase and stunning maple hardwood floors throughout. A gas fireplace with access from both sides of the living and dining area, built-in day bed, a powder room, and lots of natural light makes this a relaxing sanctuary. The kitchen features Caesarstone counters with glass backsplash, all stainless steel appliances, and refrigerated filtered water. Two generous sized bedrooms each with en-suite full baths plus stackable washer/dryer on 2nd level. 2-car side-by-side parking spots with direct access to unit and guest parking all in a secure 5 unit building make this the ultimate beach lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 PACIFIC Street have any available units?
126 PACIFIC Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 126 PACIFIC Street have?
Some of 126 PACIFIC Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 PACIFIC Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 PACIFIC Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 PACIFIC Street pet-friendly?
No, 126 PACIFIC Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 126 PACIFIC Street offer parking?
Yes, 126 PACIFIC Street offers parking.
Does 126 PACIFIC Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 PACIFIC Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 PACIFIC Street have a pool?
No, 126 PACIFIC Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 PACIFIC Street have accessible units?
No, 126 PACIFIC Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 PACIFIC Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 PACIFIC Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 PACIFIC Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 PACIFIC Street does not have units with air conditioning.
