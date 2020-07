Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Bright and sunny rear upper unit in a small property just So. of Wilshire. Hardwood floors in the living room, carpet in the bedroom, updated kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove, microwave and refrigerator.Street parking with permit. Great location in the heart of Santa Monica, minutes from the beach!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.