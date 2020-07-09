All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

1243 25TH Street

1243 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1243 25th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Turnkey one bedroom, one bathroom unit in a beautifully maintained fourplex with treetop views and no common walls. Modern kitchen with top of the line appliances including dishwasher. Recessed lighting enhances the already naturally bright rear upper unit. Spacious linen closet in the hall as well as an accessible attic for extra storage needs. Unit is updated with a quiet ductless mini split air conditioning and heating unit in the living room. Single car garage with remote control access which is equipped with a private washer and dryer just below the unit. Permit parking on street for guests and additional parking. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Erehwon, soon to be Trader Joes & Douglas Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 25TH Street have any available units?
1243 25TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1243 25TH Street have?
Some of 1243 25TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 25TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1243 25TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 25TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1243 25TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1243 25TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1243 25TH Street offers parking.
Does 1243 25TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1243 25TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 25TH Street have a pool?
No, 1243 25TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1243 25TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1243 25TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 25TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1243 25TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1243 25TH Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1243 25TH Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
