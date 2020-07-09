1243 25TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning extra storage

Turnkey one bedroom, one bathroom unit in a beautifully maintained fourplex with treetop views and no common walls. Modern kitchen with top of the line appliances including dishwasher. Recessed lighting enhances the already naturally bright rear upper unit. Spacious linen closet in the hall as well as an accessible attic for extra storage needs. Unit is updated with a quiet ductless mini split air conditioning and heating unit in the living room. Single car garage with remote control access which is equipped with a private washer and dryer just below the unit. Permit parking on street for guests and additional parking. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Erehwon, soon to be Trader Joes & Douglas Park.