Santa Monica, CA
124 HART AVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

124 HART AVE

124 Hart Avenue · (310) 592-6500
Location

124 Hart Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
There is no better place to shelter in place than this very rare opportunity to live an idyllic picturesque lifestyle in a fully restored 1904 beach bungalow only 4 lots from the ocean & on a one way street that is only one block long! Enjoy ocean views while you sip your morning coffee & sunsets every evening from your living room & balcony. This ECO Green home has heated hardwood floors throughout, state of the art kitchen, living room, sunroom, dining area, breakfast area, sunny office off of the master, family/TV room that can be used as a bedroom, tranquil backyard great for entertaining, security system, universal electric car charger, sound system, Beyond H2O water filtration, 3 parking spots & a garage w/direct access that also works as a well lit art studio. Detached guest house w/bathroom and kitchenette is the 4th bedroom. Restaurants and shopping on Main are practically in your backyard, close to Abbot Kinney and Third Street Promenade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 HART AVE have any available units?
124 HART AVE has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 124 HART AVE currently offering any rent specials?
124 HART AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 HART AVE pet-friendly?
No, 124 HART AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 124 HART AVE offer parking?
Yes, 124 HART AVE does offer parking.
Does 124 HART AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 HART AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 HART AVE have a pool?
No, 124 HART AVE does not have a pool.
Does 124 HART AVE have accessible units?
No, 124 HART AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 124 HART AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 HART AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 HART AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 HART AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
