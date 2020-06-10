124 HART AVE

Amenities

There is no better place to shelter in place than this very rare opportunity to live an idyllic picturesque lifestyle in a fully restored 1904 beach bungalow only 4 lots from the ocean & on a one way street that is only one block long! Enjoy ocean views while you sip your morning coffee & sunsets every evening from your living room & balcony. This ECO Green home has heated hardwood floors throughout, state of the art kitchen, living room, sunroom, dining area, breakfast area, sunny office off of the master, family/TV room that can be used as a bedroom, tranquil backyard great for entertaining, security system, universal electric car charger, sound system, Beyond H2O water filtration, 3 parking spots & a garage w/direct access that also works as a well lit art studio. Detached guest house w/bathroom and kitchenette is the 4th bedroom. Restaurants and shopping on Main are practically in your backyard, close to Abbot Kinney and Third Street Promenade.