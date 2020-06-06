1239 24th Street

Amenities
Newly remodeled, beautiful and spacious two story townhouse with high vaulted ceilings, ceramic & hardwood floors, and a cozy fireplace. Plenty of windows and light with a wonderful westwardly breeze.
* Brand new open layout kitchen
* New dishwasher and stove
* New ceramic floors downstairs, hardwood floors upstairs
* Large living room and dining room
* Ample closet space including a large storage closet and linen closet upstairs
* Cozy gas and wood fireplace
* Walking distance to Whole Foods, Erewhon and the new Trader Joe's
* Walking distance to McKinley Elementary
* Two blocks from St Johns Hospital
* Very private
* Back unit Apt A