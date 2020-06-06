1239 24th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Newly remodeled, beautiful and spacious two story townhouse with high vaulted ceilings, ceramic & hardwood floors, and a cozy fireplace. Plenty of windows and light with a wonderful westwardly breeze.



* Brand new open layout kitchen

* New dishwasher and stove

* New ceramic floors downstairs, hardwood floors upstairs

* Large living room and dining room

* Ample closet space including a large storage closet and linen closet upstairs

* Cozy gas and wood fireplace

* Walking distance to Whole Foods, Erewhon and the new Trader Joe's

* Walking distance to McKinley Elementary

* Two blocks from St Johns Hospital

* Very private

* Back unit Apt A