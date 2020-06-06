All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
1239 24th Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:07 AM

1239 24th Street

1239 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1239 24th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Mid-City

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled, beautiful and spacious two story townhouse with high vaulted ceilings, ceramic & hardwood floors, and a cozy fireplace. Plenty of windows and light with a wonderful westwardly breeze.

* Brand new open layout kitchen
* New dishwasher and stove
* New ceramic floors downstairs, hardwood floors upstairs
* Large living room and dining room
* Ample closet space including a large storage closet and linen closet upstairs
* Cozy gas and wood fireplace
* Walking distance to Whole Foods, Erewhon and the new Trader Joe's
* Walking distance to McKinley Elementary
* Two blocks from St Johns Hospital
* Very private
* Back unit Apt A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 24th Street have any available units?
1239 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1239 24th Street have?
Some of 1239 24th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1239 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1239 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1239 24th Street offer parking?
No, 1239 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1239 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 24th Street have a pool?
No, 1239 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1239 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 1239 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1239 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 24th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1239 24th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

